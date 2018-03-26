Tiffany Haddish Says an Actress on Drugs Bit Beyoncé in the Face

Tiffany Haddish can make any story hilarious, but in a new profile in GQ, she reveals how she met Beyoncé, and it's definitely one of the weirder celebrity friendship origin stories out there.

According to GQ, Haddish met Beyoncé at a party in December 2017. Allegedly, Beyoncé went up to Haddish and said, "I'm Beyoncé," and the night only got more bizarre from there.

Haddish told GQ, "There was this actress there. That's just, like, doing the mostest. One of the most things she did? She bit Beyoncé in the face." Unfortunately, Haddish wouldn't reveal the identity of the biter, but still. This is a pretty wild way to meet the iconic Destiny's Child singer.

The drama continued all night, and "Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?'" I'm sure you'll all join me in agreeing that noone should ever bite Beyoncé without her permission.



Because Haddish is just beyond great, she defended her new friend in the best way, by telling her, "I'm going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that." This, Haddish recalls, is how she got her selfie with Beyoncé:

And that's not all. At the end of the night, Haddish found Beyoncé at the bar and asked her, "Did she really bite you?" When Beyoncé said yes, Haddish was mad as hell: "She gonna get her ass beat tonight."

According to the profile, Beyoncé stopped a fight from occurring by telling her, "Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill."

So, there you have it. A drug-addled actress bit Beyoncé on the face, and Haddish sprung to her rescue. And, sadly, we may never know who that actress was.