Selena Gomez Has a Message for Justin Bieber

When Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber got back together last fall, Selena put in a lot of time. She dutifully attended his hockey games, wore his sweaty jersey, even went to a hot pilates class that may or may not have been her idea. Basically, they sweat a lot together, but that doesn't mean Selena isn't oh-so-very-happy to do sweaty activities on her own, thank you very much.



Last night, the 25-year-old singer was spotted at a roller rink with friends, wearing cutoff denim shorts, sneakers, and a shirt with an important message on it: "Never Underestimate the Power of a Woman."

Boom.

She looks happy and gorgeous and—maybe she's pleased to be out on the rink instead of on the sidelines watching her man.

This comes the same day that news broke that Jelena could be over for good and almost a week after Bieber was spotted with Sports Illustrated model Baskin Champion—and reports that Bieber, man, is only hanging out with her to make Selena jealous. Of course.

"Selena realized even though he's made some positive improvements, they just aren't a perfect match right now," a source told E! of the breakup. But People is reporting that Bieber "isn't dating" Champion, and that "he thinks and talks about Selena all the time. The chapter with her is definitely not finished."



But, if Selena's shirt is any indication, she seems to be doing just fine on her own.