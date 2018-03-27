Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be Over for Good

Grab the tissues, Jelena fans—Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez might have been just taking a break, but apparently, like so many relationship breaks, that break might be for good.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to a new report in E!, as revealed by a source, "Selena realized even though he's made some positive improvements, they just aren't a perfect match right now." Insert sad face emoji here.

As Bieber has been seen hanging out with Baskin Champion, and Gomez took a trip to Australia without the "Sorry" singer, it certainly seems like the pair aren't reconciling right now.

However, People is reporting that Bieber "isn't dating" Champion, and that "he thinks and talks about Selena all the time. The chapter with her is definitely not finished." So there is, apparently, still hope for Jelena.

Getty Images

Previously, reports claimed that Bieber was hoping to reconcile with Gomez sooner rather than later. And it definitely seems as though he's dealing with it the hardest. A source told E!, "Justin has been upset about the recent break from Selena and is trying to keep busy until they work things out."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And as for his dalliance with model Champion, E! reports, "Justin was introduced to Baskin through his friend group and they have only hung out a few times. He has definitely been liking her company, but to say they are dating is a huge stretch. Justin isn't trying to be serious with anyone but Selena."

Only time will tell if Gomez and Bieber are meant to be, or if Jelena is over for good.