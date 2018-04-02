Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Misguided April Fool's Joke Made Everyone Angry

Since the controversial, and frankly traumatic, finale of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. has lost favor with just about everyone. And now, thanks to a severely misguided April Fool's Day joke, he basically doesn't have any fans left.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Luyendyk Jr. decided to announce that his fiancée, Lauren Burnham, was expecting their first child. Then, 90 minutes later, he made the hilarious revelation that their announcement was totally fake.
Obviously, Luyendyk Jr.'s "joke" flopped, one of the most glaring reasons being that pregnancy-related April Fool's Day jokes aren't funny, because some people genuinely can't conceive.
In response to Luyendyk Jr., one person tweeted, "You both are disgusting. As someone who struggles with fertility and would love nothing more than to have a baby this is so offensive."
Another Twitter user asked if The Bachelor couple lived under a rock:
Recent think pieces regarding April Fool's Day pregnancy jokes have highlighted just how painful jokes about fertility can be to those who are unable to conceive naturally.
One such post, which recently went viral, detailed the personal struggles of a woman who had been unable to stay pregnant. Following her second miscarriage, she wrote, "What's funny for a second in your eyes crushes someone else's heart for eternity" (via Daily Mail).
Luyendyk Jr. appeared to respond to the backlash by posting an Instagram Story announcing, "Sorry if you were offended, but we really are making a Dutch Baby." Even though his season of The Bachelor is over, the former suitor won't seem to go away.