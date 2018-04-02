Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Tweets About 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
2
The Shocking Claims in New Meghan Markle Biography
3
7 Sex Workers Better Suited To Be POTUS
4
Just 52 Royal Church Hats Through the Years
5
20 Cult-Favorite Asian Beauty Products

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Misguided April Fool's Joke Made Everyone Angry

Who thought this was a good idea?

Getty Images

Since the controversial, and frankly traumatic, finale of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. has lost favor with just about everyone. And now, thanks to a severely misguided April Fool's Day joke, he basically doesn't have any fans left.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Luyendyk Jr. decided to announce that his fiancée, Lauren Burnham, was expecting their first child. Then, 90 minutes later, he made the hilarious revelation that their announcement was totally fake.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Obviously, Luyendyk Jr.'s "joke" flopped, one of the most glaring reasons being that pregnancy-related April Fool's Day jokes aren't funny, because some people genuinely can't conceive.

In response to Luyendyk Jr., one person tweeted, "You both are disgusting. As someone who struggles with fertility and would love nothing more than to have a baby this is so offensive."

Another Twitter user asked if The Bachelor couple lived under a rock:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Recent think pieces regarding April Fool's Day pregnancy jokes have highlighted just how painful jokes about fertility can be to those who are unable to conceive naturally.

One such post, which recently went viral, detailed the personal struggles of a woman who had been unable to stay pregnant. Following her second miscarriage, she wrote, "What's funny for a second in your eyes crushes someone else's heart for eternity" (via Daily Mail).

Instagram

Luyendyk Jr. appeared to respond to the backlash by posting an Instagram Story announcing, "Sorry if you were offended, but we really are making a Dutch Baby." Even though his season of The Bachelor is over, the former suitor won't seem to go away.

Related Story
Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Twitter Mentions Are Exploding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Has Died
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Together on Easter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle "Abruptly" Ended Her First Marriage
The Shocking Claims in New Meghan Markle Biography
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Divorce
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's First Easter
Just 52 Royal Church Hats Through the Years
Your Favorite Celebs Celebrate Easter and Passover
Ryan Reynolds Responds to Marriage Trouble Rumors
Zayn's Moodiest Instagrams Since Gigi Hadid Split