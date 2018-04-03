Twitter Isn't Reacting to the News of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Breakup Very Well

Tonight, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum announced they're separatingafter almost nine years of marriage and 12 years together. Unsurprisingly, Twitter did not take the news well.
me: "who gives a fuck about celebrities"— karolyna🌌 (@lmfaokarolyna) April 3, 2018
twitter: "channing tatum and jenna dewan split up after 9 years of marriage"
me: pic.twitter.com/VcIBGFz2Ey
Live footage of me hearing about the Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan breakup pic.twitter.com/XUfr4VwPR4— Brett S. Verg-BECCA 🌹 (@BrettSVergara) April 3, 2018
Me after finding or Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are divorcing pic.twitter.com/AI8cGRFFNB— j e s s ♡ (@jesssxb) April 3, 2018
Not another one!! I love Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan together 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ub0nszCWQg— Alison Erving (@alisonerving) April 3, 2018
Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan are separating and I feel like I just got dumped— Hailee McCraw (@hailee_mccraw) April 3, 2018
It was almost comical how loud I just gasped at the news that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split. pic.twitter.com/G3npo7QAqK— Emily F. (@emilyb_53) April 3, 2018
Not to be dramatic but Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan splitting up just ruined my entire week— Annie Murphy (@annesmurph) April 3, 2018
"Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have split."— яоss (@rossbrienO) April 3, 2018
Internet: pic.twitter.com/VgemttomgB
If Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's marriage can't survive after she gave him a Magic Mike strip tease to Pony on national television, then I have lost all faith in love.— Zana Huber (@zanahuber) April 3, 2018
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are splitting up and I can’t handle these emotions rn pic.twitter.com/NSTVsKNEa2— Nikkaay (@omfg_nikki) April 3, 2018
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are splitting up... is love real pic.twitter.com/u8GdV9MN2k— Connie Barron (@shiver97) April 3, 2018
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were the couple who understood that they should drag together / stay together, so yes I will need some privacy in this difficult time please and thank you pic.twitter.com/q8lvPZztXK— Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) April 3, 2018
CHANNING TATUM AND JENNA DEWAN ARE DIVORCING AND I AM NOT EMOTIONALLY EQUIPPED TO HANDLE THIS RN— sav (@VannahMcWhorter) April 3, 2018
So Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are separating........ excuse me while I cry and go watch step up and live in 2006 again 😭 pic.twitter.com/YBjr9HJANJ— Maribel 🦋 (@mari_emx3) April 3, 2018
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are getting a divorce... love isn’t real anymore. This is a fact that it officially does not exist🙃 pic.twitter.com/iVmRrkfTkw— madison alexus (@_madisonalexus) April 3, 2018
Attention everyone Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are separating which means it's confirmed that love isn't real and nothing matters— Erica (@erboge) April 3, 2018
Scrolling through Instagram when you see that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are splitting up. pic.twitter.com/PjxODMNZVc— Sassy Girl Problems (@SassyGirlsProbs) April 3, 2018
I've never been emotionally invested in a celebrity couple, but I still NEVER would've called Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan breaking up, tbh pic.twitter.com/4URC3qEAn3— Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) April 3, 2018
LOVE IS DEAD!!! #ChanningTatum #jennadewan ! pic.twitter.com/vHJuCY4256— Heather (@impossible_cut) April 3, 2018
So sad!