Anne Hathaway Preemptively Shut Down Body-Shamers with an Instagram Post About Weight Gain

Like many people who live life in the public eye, Anne Hathaway is no stranger to internet hate. Now, the actress is taking preemptive action against haters and trolls as she bulks up in preparation for an upcoming film role.

"I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well," Hathaway captioned a video highlighting her impressive (and tiring) new exercise routine. "To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you."

The video is sped up and shows what appears to be a very long and grueling workout, which Hathaway takes like a champ.

"I wanted to set this to Queen’s 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said no. Continued peace," she added at the end of her caption.

Hathaway didn't specify which film she is gaining weight for, but her reported upcoming projects include the sci-fi thriller O2, an adaptation of the Joan Didion novel The Last Thing He Wanted, and a remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with Rebel Wilson.