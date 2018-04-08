Cardi B Announces She's Pregnant on 'Saturday Night Live'

Cardi B has revealed that she is pregnant, by wearing a skintight, custom Christian Siriano gown on Saturday Night Live.

Cardi B's appearance on SNL was epic for so many reasons, but during a performance of her new song "Be Careful," the camera panned back to reveal the rapper's baby bump. You can watch her full performance now:

Afterwards, tributes flooded in for the rapper, and her fiancé, Migos' Offset.

Designer Christian Siriano wrote, "Congratulations to my girl @iamcardib, new baby on the way! You looked stunning tonight in custom Siriano."

Congratulations to my girl @iamcardib, new baby on the way!You looked stunning tonight in custom Siriano on @nbcsnl it was an honor. #cardib pic.twitter.com/8UXiknQUJj — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) April 8, 2018

In a behind-the-scenes video clip after the show, Cardi B's manager wrote, "#SNL Surprise! #InvasionOfPrivacy out now! 🔥🔥🔥 @iamcardib #cardib #iamcardib."

And Offset confirmed the happy news in an Instagram after the show, by writing, "T H A N K Y O U F O R A L L O F Y O U R S U P P O R T. W E F E E L S O B L E S S E D."

Rumors regarding Cardi B's pregnancy have been circulating for the past couple of months, with TMZ reporting that the rapper was expecting on February 14, 2018. While Cardi B and her team previously denied the rumors, it seems that the rapper was just waiting for the perfect moment to reveal her news.

Cardi B got engaged to Offset in October 2017, when he proposed onstage at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. The "Bodack Yellow" singer showed off her incredible ring on Instagram: