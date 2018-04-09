Today's Top Stories
1
Meet Silicon Valley's Billion Dollar Women
2
The 5 Best Eye Makeup Removers of All Time
3
'Big Little Lies' Season Two Explainer
4
The Ultimate Helsinki Sauna Crawl
5
Kate McKinnon Is Teaching Kids About Money

Brooklyn Beckham Seen Kissing a Model, Seems to Have Broken Up With Chloë Grace Moretz

Love is dead. Again.

Getty Images

Despite never revealing their breakup, it appears that Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz have parted ways again.

Related Story
Chloe Grace Moretz kissing Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham Kissed Chloe Moretz on Video
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Over the weekend, Beckham was photographed kissing a model, and the new couple's very public displays of affection suggest that he's no longer dating actress Moretz.

The Sun reports that Beckham was visiting the Honorable Society Tattoo Parlor with Canadian model Lexi Wood to get a new tattoo. The tattoo artist, Doctor Woo, confirmed this in an Instagram, writing, "Classic Vargas pinup for a classic fella @brooklynbeckham."

Classic Vargas pinup for a classic fella @brooklynbeckham

A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on

Beckham's rumored new significant other has 90,ooo followers on Instagram. To date, she's modeled for magazines including Cosmopolitan Russia and Playboy. And judging by photos of the pair, Beckham is extremely into her:

BACKGRID
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If you're unconvinced, the Daily Mail has even more photos of them together, so prepare yourself for heartbreak if you're a Moretz fan.

Moretz and Beckham have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2014. Despite breaking up several times since then, the pair usually finds their way back to one another, and regularly post romantic Instagrams about their relationship.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Just over a month ago, Moretz wished Beckham a happy birthday, by writing on Instagram, "Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn 🎈♥️":

Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn 🎈♥️

A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on

And on Valentine's Day this year, she posted the sweetest message to her two loves:

My Two Valentines ❤️ I love you

A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But for now, it appears that Moretz and Beckham are taking some time out to date other people. And if this latest photo of Beckham kissing a model is anything to go by, they may not be getting back together any time soon.

Related Story
Victoria Beckham's Sweet Family Instagram Post
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Bethenny Frankel Dated Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband
Catherine Zeta-Jones Twins With Her Daughter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Harry Doesn't Want Wedding Gifts
Kate Middleton's Baby Is Arriving Soon
Justin Bieber mystery brunette Selena Gomez Justin Bieber Sends Selena Gomez a Message
Katy Perry Roasted By Her Parents on American Idol
Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style
George and Amal Clooney's Second Date Night in NYC
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship
Princess Charlotte Might Make History