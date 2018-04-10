George Clooney's Flirting Technique Is the Worst, and Involves His Dog

George and Amal Clooney's love affair has been well-documented, but thanks to a new interview with the internationally renowned human rights lawyer, we're finally hearing about how exactly she was wooed by the infamous actor.

In a new interview with Vogue, Amal gets candid about her life with the movie star and their twins, which George affectionately calls "the knuckleheads." But perhaps the biggest revelation relates to how exactly George wooed her in the first place.

Obviously, as he's a world famous movie star, it's not difficult to imagine that he's capable of amping up the romance in any given situation. But as for how Amal's feelings really developed, it all started over email, and in a dog voice. Prepare yourself for the worst flirting you've ever heard of in your entire life.

So, we already knew that the Clooneys met when Amal visited George's house on Lake Como in Italy with a friend. They hit it off, and decided to stay in touch, sending each other copious emails. And here's where it gets interesting.

According to Vogue, "Amal is a big emailer, and George responded with a clownish gambit, writing her repeated notes in the voice of his dog Einstein, who claimed to be trapped in various places and in need of legal rescue."

That's right, folks. George Clooney charmed his future wife by pretending to be a dog, and emailing her to ask for help. There are literally no words.