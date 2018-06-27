She dominates the streets and the red carpet.
Amal Clooney was thrust into the spotlight after meeting and marrying George Clooney, but she's handled it all with grace and style. The internationally celebrated human rights lawyer has cultivated the ultimate playful-meets-professional wardrobe, never setting foot on a red carpet in anything less than fabulous. She's friends with top designers, has access to the most glamorous pieces before they hit stores, and looks absolutely stunning in everything. Click through to see her top style moments so far.
Amal went for a rich burgundy velvet gown while attending the WAAAUB UK Chapter Gala Dinner. She exuded Hollywood glamour, as only she can.
Amal chose a feminine pink Prada dress for the 2018 Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute, where her husband, George Clooney, was honored with an award.
Amal shined in yellow at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. She wore a short-sleeved, fitted mustard-colored Stella McCartney gown and matching fascinator.
As one of the cohosts for the 2018 Met Gala, Amal made her grand entrance in a trouser-meets-dress outfit by Richard Quinn. The voluminous number was one of the most unforgettable looks from the night.
Amal's truly a fashion girl at heart. While her cream-colored ensemble screams workplace sophistication, her pumps say "let's have some fun." The shoes were part of an Off-White x Jimmy Choo collaboration.
Amal styled her Burberry trousers with a black sweater and trench coat for the ultimate 9-to-5 ensemble. She injected some personality with black-and-white pumps.
Amal embraced spring with a floral skirt and black T-shirt. She kept the look interesting with the same pair of two-toned pumps.
For date night, Amal wore sexy thigh-high nude boots that stretched all the way up her legs. Then, she covered up with a bright yellow coat from Lanvin's pre-fall '18 collection.
When your outfit needs a pop of something-something, wear snakeskin print footwear like Amal. The pumps added a unique detail to her otherwise neutral look.
For a '60s-inspired look, Amal wore an Ermanno Scervino powder blue coat and a leopard print dress. She completed the look with a black Dior bag and black pumps.
Amal chose a blue-and-white breezy strapless dress for the Westwood, CA, premiere of Suburbicon.
For a U.N. security council meeting in NYC, Amal wore a '70s-style skirt suit by Bottega Veneta. She often turns to this designer for classic workwear separates.
For her first post-baby red carpet appearance, Amal wore a lavender Atelier Versace gown to the Suburbicon screening at the 74th Venice Film Festival.
Amal's power-woman color is most definitely red. She wore this shift dress with a camel trench coat and floral pumps for a discussion on international crimes in Syria and Iraq.
Amal arrived at the United Nations in yellow Bottega Veneta coordinates. She kept her accessories dark with black pumps, a black Salvatore Ferragamo satchel, and sunglasses from the brand.
Amal bundled up in a mix of printed pieces while braving the cold with her hubby in London. Our favorite piece: those knee-high leather boots.
Amal went for the groovy vibes with her Alice + Olivia flared jeans and Linda Farrow sunglasses while visiting her husband on the set of Suburbicon in Los Angeles, California. Her tan bag was from her sister Tala Alamuddin's own fashion line.
When Amal stepped out in this intricately designed Proenza Schouler red wrap dress, it was hard for everyone to not stare in awe.
The celebrity channeled Sailor Moon when she wore this professional-yet-whimsical Gucci dress.
Amal effortlessly mixed two different prints in one look while walking around NYC's upper east side. She paired checkered trousers with a red and gray printed trench coat.
Amal stepped out in a pretty striped one-shoulder dress and gold heels for a night on the town with George. It's safe to say she was ready for the cameras.
For the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival, Amal dressed to impress in a pale yellow Atelier Versace gown. The designer look featured a one-shoulder neckline and a ruched bodice.
The Hollywood couple arrived at the premiere of Universal Pictures' Hail, Caesar! While George wore all black, Amal opted for brights in this Giambattista Valli creation. The fit-and-flare minidress showed off her svelte legs.
For Charlotte Tilbury's naughty Christmas party, Amal arrived in a silver metallic crop top and pants ensemble by Lanvin.
Amal arrived at the premiere of Our Brand Is Crisis in a Roland Mouret dress and carried a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch.
Amal wore a classic pinstripe suit while conducting business at Doughty Street Chambers in London.
Amal often favors dresses for her day-to-day work attire. Here, she donned a three-quarter sleeve look with prominent button details.
The couple arrived at the launch of George's liquor brand, Casamigos Tequila. While he dressed down in a white shirt and jeans, Amal made quite the entrance in a sexy, gold Vionnet minidress.
Amal flew to Japan for her husband's Tokyo premiere of Tomorrowland. She stunned in a golden Maison Margiela dress and carried a Bulgari clutch.
Amal wore a Missoni dress with fringe espadrilles as she walked through the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan.