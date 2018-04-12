Today's Top Stories
Kris Jenner Is the First Kardashian-Jenner to React to Khloé's Birth on Social Media

"BLESSED!!!"

Getty Images

The matriarch has spoken. Kris Jenner is the first of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to express her excitement for the birth of Khloé's daughter. On Thursday afternoon, Jenner reposted a video of Kendall Jenner repeatedly saying "baby" referring to the three total babies her sisters have had in 2018 alone.

"BLESSED!!! ・・・When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan."

Khloé gave birth to her first daughter at a hospital a little outside of Cleveland earlier this morning. Despite the cheating allegations made against boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Khloé reportedly still allowed Thompson in the delivery room. Meanwhile, the internet refuses to acknowledge Thompson when congratulating Khloé.

Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall have yet to comment on Khloé's birth or the cheating scandal.

