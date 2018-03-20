Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Already in Cleveland Ready to Give Birth

Another Kardashian baby has nearly graced us with her presence. Khloé Kardashian is expected to give birth within the next few weeks, and the 33-year-old is reportedly already settled down in boyfriend Tristan Thompson's home of Cleveland where she'll give birth.

“Khloe is in Cleveland and plans to stay there until the baby is born. She is too far along to fly back and forth,” a source told People. “She is doing great and seems very happy every day. Her family is flying to Cleveland when it’s baby time. Khloe especially wants Kris there for the birth."

The couple recently celebrated Khloé's baby shower and the same day she threw Tristan a birthday party in L.A. Khloé is expected to give birth to her daughter at the end of the month or early April. Either way, we're looking at an Aries Kardashian baby!