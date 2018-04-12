Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have officially welcomed their new daughter into the world, according to TMZ. The 33-year-old reportedly gave birth at a hospital outside of Cleveland, the basketball player's hometown, accompanied by mom Kris Jenner and her sisters.

The birth comes shortly after a video surfaced of Thompson with a mystery woman in NYC this past weekend. It's unconfirmed whether Thompson and the woman were kissing or just talking, but TMZ also obtained a video from October that very clearly shows the basketball star kissing someone who's not Khloé. Despite the scandal, Khloé has reportedly allowed Thompson in the delivery room. The pair have yet to comment on the allegations.

💗 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 11, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT

Khloé announced she was expecting back in December after rumors circulated about the reality star's pregnancy since September. Her daughter is only two months younger than sister Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster, and three months younger than Kim's daughter, Chicago West.

The reality star has previously announced her baby's name will start with a "K or a "T," but, as we know, the Kardashians are full of surprises.