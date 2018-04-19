Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Recreated Their Iconic Basketball Date

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their public debut as a couple on April 25, 2017, when they were photographed enjoying a game during the NBA Playoffs in Houston. Almost a year later, Kylie and Travis are still going strong, even though a lot has changed for them since that first public date.
They're now parents to a beautiful daughter, Stormi Webster:
They are one happy, adorable family:
Kylie and Travis and have embraced their new lives as parents, but they're still keeping the romance alive and making time for time out as a couple. Last weekend, they attended Coachella together (where they were first rumored to be a couple last year):
Last night, Kylie and Travis recreated their now-iconic first date, returning to the Toyota Center in Houston to watch game two of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, in which the Houston Rockets took on the Minnesota Timberwolves
"Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship," a source told E! News in early April. "Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."