There Was a Freaky Kim Kardashian Piñata at Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Party

Which Kim documented along with plenty of the night's other interesting occurrences. Bless!

Getty Images

Last night, the Kardashian-Jenner family reunited to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's 39th birthday. The dinner party included Kim, Kourtney, Kanye West, Kris and Kendall Jenner, as well as some of the family's closest friends.

Kim dutifully documented the entire affair on her Instagram stories and the videos and pictures are incredible. Here are some highlights from the big night:

Kris Jenner giving a very heartfelt (and possibly very drunk) speech in Kourtney's honor:

Drunk Kris is the BEST 🎉🥂🍾 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Kim started her Instagram Stories for the night with footage of Kar-Jen matriarch Kris giving a touching (and tipsy) speech about Kourtney.

"You taught me how to be a mom," she said. "You taught me how to love. You taught me what being a mom is all about and you were the first. You were there first and I love you more than I could ever say. I love you more than life itself. You don’t even understand how much I love and adore you and I appreciate you. You’re the biggest blessing and I thank you. Let’s all celebrate Kourtney!"

She also dramatically smoked a cigarette the entire time because, Kris Jenner.

Happy birthday Kourtney 🎉🎊@kimkardashian #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Kim Kardashian making out with Kanye West:

KimYe Smooch 😘 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

At one point in the Instagram Story, Kim turned the camera to her husband, Kanye West, and asked if he wanted to go to Dave Chappelle or the studio. Kanye never really answered the question on camera, but the couple locked lips for an impromptu make out session, so that's fine.

Kim Kardashian checking out the VERY personalized piñatas:

Piñatas @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

In perhaps (strike that, definitely) the weirdest moment of the night, Kim panned across a table of piñatas that were made to look like the decapitated heads of the party guests.

You will never unsee these. Not for as long as you live:

Instagram
Kim Kardashian Just Chopped Off All of Her Hair

