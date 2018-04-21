A Stalker Broke into Taylor Swift's NYC Townhouse, Took a Shower, and Slept in Her Bed

In the most messed up real-life version of Goldilocks ever, a man broke into Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse, took a shower in her bathroom, and then slept in her bed.

The man was 22-year-old Roger Alvarado, from Homestead, Fla., Page Six reports. He was apparently arrested after police responded to a call about a burglary at the property at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Swift purchased the three-story SoHo property for $18 million a few months ago, but wasn't living there at the time of the break-in, thankfully.

Polices sources said that cops found a ladder leading up to a broken window. When they entered the townhouse, they found Alvarado sleeping in Swift's bed and it was apparent he had also taken a shower there.

Alvarado has reportedly been charged with felony stalking, burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. According to The New York Times, this is the second time Alvarado has been caught at the premises—he was arrested there in February after breaking down the front door with a shovel. YIKES. YIKES. YIKES.

Swift hasn't commented on the incident, but it's worth noting that this is the third time this month she's had to deal with break-in and stalking issues. In early April, a homeless man was arrested after trying to scale a wall outside her Beverly Hills home. Last week, a man was arrested on "suspicion of stalking" outside of the same Beverly Hills home.

"[The stalker] was wearing a mask and rubber gloves when he was taken into custody and told police he had driven from his home in Broomfield, Colorado, to see Swift... A search of his car turned up a knife, rope, ammunition and more masks and gloves," according to the police report about the man arrested on suspicion of stalking.

This is terrifying and not something any person should ever have to deal with.