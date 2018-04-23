Kate and William's Alma Mater Congratulations Message Will Make You Melt

Are you ready to melt? Prince William and Kate Middleton first met at the University of St. Andrews over a decade ago. In honor of the newest royal baby's birth today, their alma mater tweeted a sweet throwback photo of the couple to congratulate them on their new son.

"Baby joy for Fife graduates - #congrats to Catherine Middleton, art history Class of 2005 & William Wales, geography Class of 2005, on the birth of their 3rd child. #RoyalBaby "

The Duke and Duchess started dating in 2003 while both attending the Scottish university, though it's reported that they met in 2001 through mutual friends before they started school. They married in 2011, and now have three children: Prince George, 4, Princess Charlotte, 2, and a son born just a few hours ago (whose name has yet to be revealed).