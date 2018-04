Kate Middleton and Prince Willam just welcomed a baby boy this morning at 11:01 a.m.—and already Twitter has a lot of feelings the birth, the name, and poor Prince Harry taking another demotion.

No, really. #RoyalBaby, The Duchess of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton were all trending on Twitter just moments after it was announced that the new Prince was born. See the best reactions below.

About the Birth

Why are Americans obsessed with the British royal family? It's quite odd. #royalbaby — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 23, 2018

When you see #royalbaby trending and think "Oh great, what did that orange infant tweet now?"

But this is better.

This is better. — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) April 23, 2018

The royal family would like to thank Britain's taxpayers for ensuring the new baby is already richer than you will ever be.



Oh, and foodbanks still exist.#RoyalBaby — Russ (@RJonesUX) April 23, 2018

#Royalbaby fever grips the nation.



Me on the phone to my dad (sarcastically): “Are you excited about Kate having her third baby?”



My dad: “I didn’t know they’d had a second one.” — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) April 23, 2018

Breaking news: Today a child was born with a miraculous strain of DNA that automatically grants him wealth, power and extreme privilege #royalbaby — Brett Scott (@Suitpossum) April 23, 2018

About the Name

BREAKING NEWS. New #royalbaby name is ‘Kanye’. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 23, 2018

About Prince Harry's Demotion

Prince Harry just got demoted again. #royalbaby — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 23, 2018

When you find out you've a new nephew but you've been moved down the line for the throne...#RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/89UlROvMy0 — Rowan Meegan (@RowanMeegan) April 23, 2018