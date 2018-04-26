Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Unveiled Her Nude Body Perfume Bottle

Kim Kardashian West pushes the envelope in all areas, but maybe most of all as an entrepreneur. For her latest fragrance bottle, the reality star decided to use a mold her iconic body—and really, what says Kim Kardashian more than those famous curves?

Kim teased the bottle on Instagram this week with pictures highlighting the process of making a mold of her body. The pictures were her most naked photos ever, which is really saying something because this is Kim Kardashian we're talking about.

We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle. @kkwfragrance

"We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle," she captioned a full-frontal photo of herself covered in plaster for the mold that she shared on Tuesday.

Work in progress @kkwfragrance

On Wednesday morning, Kim posted another photo from the mold-making process, this time focused on her chest. "Work in progress," she captioned the snap.

She followed that post up with a shot of her hand covering her shaved crotch (it's kind of NSFW) that announced the name of the new fragrance ("KKW Body," appropriately) and clued fans into the notes in the scent.

The top notes include Vert de Bergamot, Vert de Mandarin, Baies Rose Orpur, peach nectar. The middle notes are Ylang Ylang Moheli Orpur, Rose Turkey Absolute, Jasmine Sambac Absolute. And, finally, the base is a mix of Vetiver Haiti Orpur, Sandalwood Australia Orpur, golden amber, and musk.

Kim then took to her Instagram Story to unveil the highly-anticipated body bottle—which, she says in one video, she opted not to send to press early so that everyone could experience the new box together.

The fragrance comes in a sleek, grey box...

...which opens to reveal a statuesque model of Kim's chest and hips.

She then treated fans to a 360-degree view of the sculpture:

It's safe to say that Kim has out Kimmed herself this time.

