Khloé Kardashian Just Posted a Cryptic Message About Happiness

Khloé Kardashian hasn't spoken out much publicly since allegations that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had repeatedly cheated on her during her pregnancy surfaced earlier this month.

Today, the reality star shared her lengthiest and most cryptic message yet since giving birth to daughter True Thompson. In a post to her app titled "My Wish for All My Siblings," Khloé mused on happiness and the importance of prioritizing it over what others think of you.

"I genuinely wish for all of my siblings that they find everlasting happiness in all that they do!" Khloé wrote, according to BET. "Life is short, and at times, we put so many others before us, but one of our priorities should be our own happiness. Once you have that, it trickles down to everyone around us. I sincerely wish happiness and peace to my sisters and brother."

The message has some fans worried that Khloé plans to forgive Thompson and reconcile.

If u want that happiness to trickle down put your own happiness a head of others including Tristan,he will not change don't believe his i'm sorry lies it will happen again, if he wanted u the baby and him to be a family than marriage shouldn't be a problem for him right girl?? — rosemary davis (@rosemar26428973) April 24, 2018

Others were Team Do Whatever Makes You Happy, Khloé—even if that means giving Thompson another chance.

Let her make her own decision... people are so quick to say what they would do or what she should do.... Her happiness depends on her and what's right for her. Not others opinions.... — Alessie St. Ives (@Lessie_babygirl) April 23, 2018

Last week, a source close to the family told Us Weekly that Kris Jenner is "concerned" Khloé might decide to stay in Cleveland and try to make things work with Thompson.

"Kris is concerned that the longer Khloé stays in Tristan’s house with their daughter, True, she won’t move back to Los Angeles as she had indicated she wanted to do before she gave birth in the aftermath of his cheating scandal," the source said. "Kris has been a constant presence in the house, helping Khloé with True. Things have been strained with Tristan, but she has forgiven him. Their relationship is still very much up in the air."

