Why Khloé Kardashian Gave Her Daughter True Tristan Thompson’s Last Name

Last week, Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her first child amid allegations that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had being cheating on her throughout her pregnancy. In spite of the rumors, Khloé reportedly allowed Tristan to be present in the delivery room for their daughter, True's, birth.

By Friday, reports were surfacing that the 33-year-old reality star had already forgiven Tristan.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"She’s basically already forgiven him," a family source told PEOPLE. "Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl—she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters."

Yesterday, Khloé posted an Instagram tribute to her newborn daughter, which confirmed that the baby's last name is Thompson. While it might not be proof that Khloé has completely forgiven Tristan, it does show that his alleged infidelity wasn't enough to change her mind about having him play an active role in True's life.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she wrote. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Sources close to the Kardashian clan say that True's last name was never even up for debate.

“Khloé still very much loves Tristan, and this baby is one half his. True is their child together. Giving the baby his last name was never in question,” a source told PEOPLE.

On Monday, Khloé's mom, Kris Jenner, shared her own fun facts about True's name on Twitter—while making no mention of her newest grandchild's last name.

I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family pic.twitter.com/MFheCTYnb6 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 16, 2018

"I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton....my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!" she wrote.