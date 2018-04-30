Kim Kardashian Actually Wanted to Pick a Different Name for Baby Chicago

Chicago West has easily become one of the most popular celebrity babies of 2018—right next to Prince Louis Arthur Charles, of course. But Kim Kardashian just revealed that she actually had a few other names in mind when baby Chicago was born.

“We were gonna name her Jo because of my grandma Mary Jo, or we were gonna go with Grace, and then it was Chicago,” Kim said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Yes, there was a chance that one of Kimye's kids would have had a totally mainstream name.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Ellen brought up Kim's fascination with one syllable names, pointing out that Chicago has three. “When I was pitching names you said you wanted one syllable,” DeGeneres said.

Kardashian replied, “And I did. Chicago is not one syllable. It kind of messes with me, I’m not gonna lie. I really like the one syllable thing.”

She went on to explain the reason she and Kanye West chose the name Chicago, sighting her husband's connection to the city. "That is a place that made him, a place that he remembers his family from," Kim said. "He really wanted his mother's name [Donda], and I love that name too. I just wasn't sure if it's so much to live up to. That wasn't one syllable either. But I just thought Chicago was cool and different."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She's right about that! Isn't it weird to think we might have been calling Kimye's third child Jo, Grace, or Donda, instead?