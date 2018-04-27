The Meaning Behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's Baby Name

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed a healthy baby boy Monday morning, and after making us wait a long five days, Kensington Palace finally revealed that his name is Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.



The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The name Louis holds a special meaning to the family—now, all three males share the name. It is one of the names given to Prince William and Prince George at birth. The name is likely a nod to Prince Philip's favorite uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten.

Prince Louis actually shares two names with his dad. The Duke of Cambridge and his youngest son both have Arthur and Louis in their names—Will's full name is William Arthur Philip Louis.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kate and Will have a knack for keeping names in the family. Each one given to their children has a specific meaning, or tie to the family. Here's the meaning behind Prince George and Princess Charlotte's full name's.



Prince George Alexander Louis

When it came to naming their first son, Kate and Will went with George, which is the name of Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, who is Prince William's great grandfather. George's second name, Alexander, pays tribute to the Queen whose full name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary. At the time, Kate said the name Alexandra was at the top of her list if the baby was girl.

George's third name, Louis, comes from his father's name—Prince William Arthur Philip Louis. It's likely that the name was first given to William to commemorate the Duke of Edinburg's uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana

Princess Charlotte's first name has a dual meaning—it's a female version of the name Charles, who is William's father, and it happens to be Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton's middle name (how convenient!). You can likely guess where Charlotte's second and third names comes from. Elizabeth is definitely a nod to the Queen and the Queen Mother, while Diana was given to her to pay homage to Prince William's late mother who tragically passed away in a car accident.