Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Have Unfollowed Each Other on Social Media

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have both stayed quiet publicly when it comes to addressing the allegations that Tristan cheated when Khloé's was pregnant with their daughter, True. In fact, pretty much all of the Kardashian-Jenner family has been silent on the issue—except Kim Kardashian.

Kim addressed the scandal directly during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Since that appearance, in which Kim made it very clear that she's not happy about the whole Khloé/Tristan situation, she and Tristan have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Instagram

As of this writing, Tristan still follows Khloé and the rest of the KarJenner sisters (Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie) as well as the family matriarch, Kris Jenner. That makes it pretty clear that the unfollow was a targeted move (and the fact that it was mutual hints that Kim is totally fine with the snub).

So what did Kim say that was enough to make her niece's father want to cut social media ties with her?

"Like I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f*cked up," Kim told DeGeneres of the situation between Khloé and Tristan. "We were really rooting for Khloe, and we still are...you know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. it's a really sad situation all over."

Kim went on to say that she wanted to stay "cute" and "classy" about the situation for True's sake.

"Because one day True's gonna see this and you know...it's so messed up," Kim explained.



As of now, Khloé and True are still in Cleveland with Tristan, but it's unclear what the couple's plans for the future are.