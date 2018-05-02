Princess Charlotte Is Expected to Be a Bridesmaid in the Royal Wedding

There's no official word yet on who will serve as Meghan Markles's maid of honor at her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, but at least one of her bridesmaids is a safe bet—her soon-to-be niece, Princess Charlotte.

In the United States, we think of bridesmaid as a role for adults, but in royal weddings, the bridesmaids are much younger (often the age we would consider more appropriate for a flower girl).

"I'm certain she's going to have little ones," Caroline Castigliano, MarieClaire.com's royal wedding expert, says of Meghan's bridal party. "She may have some of her close friends as well, but I'm certain she's going to have Prince George, Princess Charlotte, all the little relations will be there looking completely and utterly fabulously gorgeous."

When asked if she thought Meghan and Harry would include much of their extended family in the big day, like cousin Zara Tindall's children, perhaps, Castigliano was less sure: "You could extend it out so much," she says. But it depends "how many they think they can cope with within St. George's Chapel. Because I do think that it's quite a grand affair and if they have too many little ones it could get quite out of control."

If Charlotte is part of the bridal party at Meghan and Harry's wedding, it won't even be the three-year-old's first wedding. She was also a bridesmaid last year at her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield.



Getty Images

Charlotte's older brother, Prince George, was also in Pippa's wedding, as a page boy. Together, they pretty much stole the show. He wore a white shirt and light green shorts. Charlotte was at peak adorable in an ivory silk dress with a frilly collar and a pink belted sash. And a flower crown fit for a princess, of course.

Getty Images

Before Pippa's wedding, Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail tweeted that Kate was hopeful her kids would be well-behaved on her sister's big day, but that she couldn't be sure.

"Kate told a garden party guest she was hopeful George & Charlotte — pageboy and bridesmaid — would be good 'but you never know at that age,'" English wrote.

They did a great job and now that they're a year older, Kate should be able to relax and focus on baby Louis (if he's able to attend the wedding, that is).