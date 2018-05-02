Adorable Photos of Princess Charlotte on Her Third Birthday

Traditionally, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released new photos to celebrate their children's birthdays. This year, however, Kensington Palace shared a photo of Charlotte taken in January, before her first day of nursery school, with a message wishing her happy birthday. The reason? The family just welcomed a new member, Prince Louis, just a few weeks ago, so they might be a little busy. They also may be planning to share a photo of the new baby with his siblings in the next few weeks.
"William and Kate won't want to overexpose their children," royal expert Penny Juror toldElle UK. "They have never been entirely conventional so I imagine they might release a photo in their own time, and it might be one Kate takes herself."
So, until we get new photos of the royal fam, take a look back at these adorable pics of Princess Charlotte, in honor of her third birthday.
1 of 51
May 2, 2018
May 2, 2018
Hello, world! Zzzzz!
2 of 51
May 2, 2018
May 2, 2018
I like this hat, mom.
3 of 51
June 5, 2015
June 5, 2015
Who's this guy?
4 of 51
July 5, 2015
July 5, 2015
Hey, what are you looking at?
5 of 51
July 5, 2015
July 5, 2015
Yeah, I'm in here.
6 of 51
July 5, 2015
July 5, 2015
World's prettiest mom.
7 of 51
March 3, 2016
March 3, 2016
I'm cold!
8 of 51
March 3, 2016
March 3, 2016
But I certainly look cute!
9 of 51
May 1, 2016
May 1, 2016
Look at me, I'm one year old!
May 1, 2016
May 1, 2016
May 1, 2016
I think I'm going to make bows my signature look.
May 1, 2016
May 1, 2016
May 1, 2016
I should probably start working on my turn-around-and-wave move.
May 1, 2016
May 1, 2016
May 1, 2016
Yeah, that'd really hook 'em.
13 of 51
June 11, 2016
June 11, 2016
Those airplanes are THIS BIG!
14 of 51
June 11, 2016
June 11, 2016
What's he doing up here?
15 of 51
September 24, 2016
September 24, 2016
I'm basically 70% cheeks at the moment and I think I'm going to lean into it.