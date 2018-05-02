Today's Top Stories
1
Facebook Is Coming Out With a Dating App
2
Busy Philipps Lands Her Own Late-Night Talk Show
3
J.Crew's Having a Huge Sale Right Now
4
Angela Sarafyan Teases 'Westworld' Season 2
Blake Lively green suit
5
Blake Lively Deletes All Instagrams

Adorable Photos of Princess Charlotte on Her Third Birthday

A look back at the young royal's cutest moments.

Getty Images

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte! Today the second eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the fourth in line to the throne, turns three!

Traditionally, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released new photos to celebrate their children's birthdays. This year, however, Kensington Palace shared a photo of Charlotte taken in January, before her first day of nursery school, with a message wishing her happy birthday. The reason? The family just welcomed a new member, Prince Louis, just a few weeks ago, so they might be a little busy. They also may be planning to share a photo of the new baby with his siblings in the next few weeks.

"William and Kate won't want to overexpose their children," royal expert Penny Juror told Elle UK. "They have never been entirely conventional so I imagine they might release a photo in their own time, and it might be one Kate takes herself."

So, until we get new photos of the royal fam, take a look back at these adorable pics of Princess Charlotte, in honor of her third birthday.

1 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
May 2, 2018

Hello, world! Zzzzz!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 51
Getty Images
May 2, 2018

I like this hat, mom.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 51
Instagram/Kensington Palace/The Duchess of Cambridge
June 5, 2015

Who's this guy?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
July 5, 2015

Hey, what are you looking at?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 51
Getty Images
July 5, 2015

Yeah, I'm in here.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 51
Instagram/Kensington Palace/Mario Testino
July 5, 2015

World's prettiest mom.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
March 3, 2016

I'm cold!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
March 3, 2016

But I certainly look cute!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 51
Instagram/Kensington Palace/The Duchess of Cambridge
May 1, 2016

Look at me, I'm one year old!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 51
Instagram/Kensington Palace/The Duchess of Cambridge
May 1, 2016

I think I'm going to make bows my signature look.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 51
Instagram/Kensington Palace/The Duchess of Cambridge
May 1, 2016

I should probably start working on my turn-around-and-wave move.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 51
Instagram/Kensington Palace/The Duchess of Cambridge
May 1, 2016

Yeah, that'd really hook 'em.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
June 11, 2016

Those airplanes are THIS BIG!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
June 11, 2016

What's he doing up here?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
September 24, 2016

I'm basically 70% cheeks at the moment and I think I'm going to lean into it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
September 24, 2016

Oh!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
September 29, 2016

I'm thinking of taking up a musical instrument.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
18 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
September 29, 2016

Mummy, are those...

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
19 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
September 29, 2016

Oh my God.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
20 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
September 29, 2016

Are those...

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
21 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
September 29, 2016

I think...

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
22 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
September 29, 2016

They are!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
23 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
September 29, 2016

BALLOONS!!!!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
24 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
October 1, 2016

Hi everyone, this is my wave!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
25 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
October 1, 2016

Aw, stop that, thank you!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
26 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
October 1, 2016

Hey! Is George calling me a loser?!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
27 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
December 25, 2016

Oh!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
28 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
December 25, 2016

It's like a baby cane.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
29 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
December 25, 2016

Look at my baby cane, mummy!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
30 of 51
Princess Charlotte Birthday
Getty Images
May 2017

Yes, I already have really good hair.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
Just a Bunch of Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Looking Lovingly at Each Other
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Princess Charlotte to Be a Bridesmaid Again
How Meghan Markle Will Do Her Royal Wedding Makeup
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Carriage
Duchess Catherine Prince William Louis Hospital Everyone Who Has Visited the New Royal Baby
What Will the Royal Wedding Look Like Exactly?
Louis' Birth Certificate Shows Will & Kate's Jobs
Meghan and Harry Have Some New Neighbors
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Taking Time Off
Kate Middleton Helps Meghan Markle's Royal Style
Princess Beatrice on Vacation with Karlie Kloss