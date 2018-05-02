Adorable Photos of Princess Charlotte on Her Third Birthday

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte! Today the second eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the fourth in line to the throne, turns three!

Traditionally, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released new photos to celebrate their children's birthdays. This year, however, Kensington Palace shared a photo of Charlotte taken in January, before her first day of nursery school, with a message wishing her happy birthday. The reason? The family just welcomed a new member, Prince Louis, just a few weeks ago, so they might be a little busy. They also may be planning to share a photo of the new baby with his siblings in the next few weeks.

"William and Kate won't want to overexpose their children," royal expert Penny Juror told Elle UK. "They have never been entirely conventional so I imagine they might release a photo in their own time, and it might be one Kate takes herself."



So, until we get new photos of the royal fam, take a look back at these adorable pics of Princess Charlotte, in honor of her third birthday.