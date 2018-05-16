Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally revealed who their bridesmaids and page boys are! (And some of them have played the roles of page boy and bridesmaid before.) With just three days before the wedding, here's who will definitely make an appearance at the ceremony:

Bridesmaids:

Princess Charlotte, 3

The daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry's niece.

Miss Florence van Cutsem, 3

The goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Mrs. Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem.

Miss Remi Litt, 6

Remi is the goddaughter of Meghan, daughter of Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt.

Miss Rylan Litt, 7

The godddaughter of Meghan, daughter of Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt.

Miss Ivy Mulroney, 4

The daughter of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney.

Miss Zalie Warren, 2

The goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Mrs. Zoe Warren and Mr. Jake Warren.

Page Boys:

Prince George, 4

The son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry's nephew.

Master Jasper Dyer, 6

The godson of Prince Harry, son of Mrs. Amanda Dyer and Mr. Mark Dyer M.V.O.

Master Brian Mulroney, 7

The son of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney.

Master John Mulroney, 7

The son of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney.

None of the bridesmaids or page boys are over the age of seven. It was originally predicted that Meghan would choose her close friends as bridesmaids. Instead, she followed British tradition and chose to have children in her wedding party. She picked the three children of her close friend Jessica Mulroney, who's rumored to have helped Meghan choose her wedding dress.

Kensington Palace previously announced that Meghan would not have a maid of honor at the May 19 ceremony. According to a spokesperson for the couple, Meghan "has a very close group of friends and didn't want to choose one over the other."