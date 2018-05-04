Kris Jenner Teared Up Talking About the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Ellen DeGeneres is doing the good work of getting to the bottom of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. In a new interview, the host grilled Kardashian-Jenner momager, Kris Jenner, on the situation.

Early in the chat, DeGeneres got Jenner to admit that the cheating allegations were "very unexpected,"especially because of the timing (just days before Khloé Kardashian was set to give birth).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Jenner then got teary-eyed talking about Khloé, True, and how everyone involved is handling the news of Tristan's alleged infidelity.

“Khloé is amazing! I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom and honestly I get so emotional,” Jenner said.



When DeGeneres pressed her on the family's response to the scandal, Jenner kept things vague, like the PR pro she is (we'll no doubt have to tune-in to a future episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to get the full story).

“I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love. We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland because that’s what we know to do," Jenner said. "I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can, just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us and we all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This isn't the first Kardashian response to the cheating scandal DeGeneres has managed to tease out. Just last week, Kim Kardashian stopped by the show and addressed the situation much more directly than her mom did.

"Like I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f*cked up," Kim said. "We were really rooting for Khloe, and we still are...you know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over."

