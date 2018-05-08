Rihanna MET GALA 2018
Today's Top Stories
1
Rihanna Channeled the Pope at the Met Gala
2
I Spent a Day with Beyonce's Makeup Artist
3
The Kardashians of the Middle East
4
The Cutest Couples from the 2018 Met Gala
5
The 21 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now

Kris Jenner Had Another 'You're Doing Amazing, Sweetie' Moment at the 2018 Met Gala

She's one proud mama.

Kris Jenner Met Gala 2018
Getty Images

Hundreds of photographers flashed their cameras as Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala Monday night. But one cameraperson in particular beamed with pride as she snapped away: Kris Jenner.

The famous momager could not help herself as she took out her iPhone (with Kimoji Cry Face case, of course) to take a few photos of her youngest daughter walking up the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" carpet in Alexander Wang.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner
Getty Images

“One of my favorite things to do is stand at the top of the stairs and peek around and see what they’re wearing,” Jenner told E! News, according to People. The moment was captured by a MarieClaire.com reporter in the tweet below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The proud mama moment was reminiscent of one of the most iconic scenes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Season 1. In an episode titled “Birthday Suit," Jenner coined the catchphrase "You're doing amazing, sweetie" when she was taking photos of Kim Kardashian during her nude photoshoot for Playboy. This was in 2007, so Jenner had to rely on a digital camera instead of her iPhone back then.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

On Monday, Jenner, who attended the Met Gala in a beautiful black and gold Tommy Hilfiger gown alongside boyfriend Corey Gamble, continued to gush over her daughters on Instagram later into the night. "My Met Gala beauties ❤️ " she captioned a repost of Vogue Magazine's social video.

Kim Kardashian, who attended the Met Gala without husband Kanye West, stunned in a gorgeous gold Versace gown at the annual fashion event. Kendall Jenner chose to take a more unconventional approach by wearing a white jumpsuit created by Virgil Abloh for his brand Off-White.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kendall Jenner 
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Met Gala 2018 George Clooney Amal Clooney expression
The Most Hilarious Pictures from the 2018 Met Gala
Did Cardi B and Nicki End Their Feud at Met Gala?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kirsten Dunst Jesse Plemmons Kirsten Dunst Welcomes Baby with Jesse Plemons
Beyoncé Just Made a Surprise Met Gala Appearance
See Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Look Here
The Nakedest Dresses from the 2018 Met Gala
Rihanna MET GALA 2018 Twitter Reactions to Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala Dress
The Cutest Couples from the 2018 Met Gala
Cole Sprouse Lili Reinhart Met Gala Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at the Met Gala
Celebrities Getting Ready for the 2018 Met Gala