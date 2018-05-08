You didn’t think Kylie Jenner would miss the Met Gala, did you? The star, who gave birth to baby Stormi only a few months ago, showed up to the annual event with beau Travis Scott. Kylie wore a strapless black dress with Alexander Wang diamond-encrusted frames. The velvet gown's hem billowed out into a long train and there was a sexy cutout in the front. When Kylie turned around, a side zipper showed the dress could possibly be taken off with one pull. Does it get any sexier than this look? Our answer is no.
The new parents have been spotted out before, getting some much-needed (we're sure) quality romantic time together, like when they recreated their now-iconic early basketball date. Tonight, however, is the first time the couple has ever been spotted together at a red carpet event. The rapper and reality star look amazing together, and the two definitely brought their A-game. Here's hoping they make it an annual outing!