Rihanna MET GALA 2018
Today's Top Stories
1
Rihanna Channeled the Pope at the Met Gala
2
I Spent a Day with Beyonce's Makeup Artist
3
The Kardashians of the Middle East
4
The Cutest Couples from the 2018 Met Gala
5
The 21 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Snuggle at the Met Gala in First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance

A very stylish date night for the new parents.

Getty Images

You didn’t think Kylie Jenner would miss the Met Gala, did you? The star, who gave birth to baby Stormi only a few months ago, showed up to the annual event with beau Travis Scott. Kylie wore a strapless black dress with Alexander Wang diamond-encrusted frames. The velvet gown's hem billowed out into a long train and there was a sexy cutout in the front. When Kylie turned around, a side zipper showed the dress could possibly be taken off with one pull. Does it get any sexier than this look? Our answer is no.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

The new parents have been spotted out before, getting some much-needed (we're sure) quality romantic time together, like when they recreated their now-iconic early basketball date. Tonight, however, is the first time the couple has ever been spotted together at a red carpet event. The rapper and reality star look amazing together, and the two definitely brought their A-game. Here's hoping they make it an annual outing!

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Related Stories
All the Best Looks from the 2018 Met Gala
The Nakedest Dresses from the 2018 Met Gala
Miley Cyrus Met Gala 2018
Miley Cyrus's Met Gala Dress Dips Dangerously Low

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Beyoncé Just Made a Surprise Met Gala Appearance
The Nakedest Dresses from the 2018 Met Gala
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Rihanna MET GALA 2018 Twitter Reactions to Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala Dress
The Cutest Couples from the 2018 Met Gala
Cole Sprouse Lili Reinhart Met Gala Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at the Met Gala
Celebrities Getting Ready for the 2018 Met Gala
Ashley Graham Got a Facial on Her Boobs
Beyonce Met Gala 2016 This Is Why Beyoncé Won't Be at the 2018 Met Gala
Khloé Makes First Appearance with Baby True
SNL Alumni Set to the Host Royal Wedding