Taraji P. Henson Nearly Passed Out When Kelvin Hayden Proposed to Her

I mean, that ring!

Taraji P. Henson is officially off the market! Yesterday, her boyfriend (now, finacé), NFL star Kelvin Hayden popped the question—and she said yes, and nearly passed out from all the excitement.

She shared the news with a photo of the gorgeous diamond ring on Instagram, with the caption, "I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!"

The Empire star didn't actually faint—though it's quite possible that huge diamond was the reason she almost fell over. It's clear Henson is very happy, as she added the hashtag #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket, and wrote, "and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!" Yes, 13 O's worth of happiness!

The two confirmed their relationship in December. "It was all over The Shade Room anyway," she said on Essence's Yes! Girl podcast, adding, "I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am."

Congrats to the happy couple!

