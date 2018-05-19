Prince Harry Crying Is the Sweetest Moment of the Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just said their vows, and in the sweetest moment ever, Prince Harry even shed a few tears after laying eyes on his bride.

He gave her a super cute smile when he first saw her:

And then had to wipe his eyes when she joined him at the altar:

Meghan looked gorgeous in her Givenchy gown. As the two stood next to each other, they shared several cute glances and even a few giggles.

But Harry's face throughout the whole ceremony was incredibly sweet and full of emotion.

CBS

NBC

Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle. She walked the first half herself, accompained just by page boys holding her veil.