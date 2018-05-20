Someone Ordered a Cart Full of Pizzas to the Royal Wedding Reception

Yesterday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the not at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, in a gorgeous and painfully romantic ceremony that was broadcast live around the world. After the televised portion of the big day, Harry and Meghan attended a luncheon reception for all of the wedding guests and a more intimate evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles.

Meghan changed into a second dress for the occasion, a stunning, bespoke lily white high-neck Stella McCartney gown.

Getty Images

Obviously, the black tie event was catered—Prince Charles reportedly arranged for a "spring meets summer" feast for the night—but it seems like guests were also treated to some truly normal people food. A huge cart of pizzas from Pizza Express were delivered to Windsor Castle around 7 p.m., Metro reports.

Two women were seen delivering the pizzas just minutes before the 200 lucky guests arrived for the exclusive evening reception. They stopped to talk with security before making the delivery. Watch the video of the special delivery below:



The newlyweds drove to the reception in an electric Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hRrxEUlFlJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Meghan wore her hair in a tight bun with face-framing layers—all the better for a night of dancing—styled by George Northwood. Her high-necked dress was a bit of a departure from what experts expected.

MarieClaire.com's exclusive royal wedding expert, Caroline Castigliano, originally predicted Meghan would choose "something quite slinky and sparkly—perhaps with little shoestring straps and a very low back, showing her figure. I think it'll be a really shimmering, beautiful evening dress that's quite sensual in its style."



Of course, any dress goes great with a night of dancing and a slice of pizza.