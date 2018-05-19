Today's Top Stories
We Finally Got a Peek at Meghan Markle's Second Wedding Dress

The bride changed into a white Stella McCartney gown for the evening reception.

Cue round two of the dress. Earlier today, Meghan Markle wore a boatneck long-sleeve wedding gown designed by Givenchy for her and Prince Harry's wedding ceremony. Afterwards, she changed into a bespoke lily white high neck Stella McCartney gown for the evening reception at Frogmore House hosted by Prince Charles.

According to royal reporter Richard Palmer, Meghan is wearing shoes from Aquazurra (as we predicted) made in silky satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue.

The pair look STUNNING if we do say so ourselves. Harry could be mistaken for James Bond in that tux. And Meghan is effortlessly chic, like a Bond girl, but more egalitarian.

The socially conscious newlyweds are driving to the reception in an electric Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero.

Here, Prince Harry, ever the gentleman, helps his new wife into the classic sports car for their ride:

Here, they wave to their fans before they drive away:

Meghan switched her hair from an elegant chignon (sure to be the go-to bridal hair style for years now) into a tight bun with face-framing layers—more appropriate for dancing—styled by George Northwood.

The new Duchess of Sussex is also expected to give a speech tonight.

MarieClaire.com's exclusive royal wedding expert, Caroline Castigliano, originally predicted Meghan would choose "something quite slinky and sparkly—perhaps with little shoestring straps and a very low back, showing her figure. I think it'll be a really shimmering, beautiful evening dress that's quite sensual in its style."

Though we won't get to see any pictures of Meghan and Harry inside the evening reception, you can hold yourself over by staring at all of the gorgeous pictures of Meghan in her wedding dress below.

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

