Shop Khloe Kardashian's Nursery For Your Own Baby

Even before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, True, in April, Kris Jenner splurged on over $8,000-worth of nursery items for her new granddaughter. So, it came as no surprise that, when Khloe shared photos of the finished room on her app this week, True's nursery turned out to be ultra-luxe.

"I'm obsessed with True's Nursery Works lucite Vetro crib!" Khloe said about her daughter's bed. "It's feminine, but still cool, which is the vibe of the nursery."

The crib alone cost $4,500, but comes highly recommended from Khloe's sister who also owns the see-through crib.

"Kim uses the same one, and I trust the products she loves," the middle Kar-Jen sister continued. "She was my angel during pregnancy and has been so helpful and encouraging. We're similar moms and have been two peas in a pod lately!"

In love with the look? While the $4,500 crib or $1,525 Hermes blanket may not be for everyone, some items, like the butterfly mobile and pink bunny rabbit, are under $50. Here's where to buy everything the Khloe picked out for True.

Nursery Works

Nursery Works lucite Vetro crib, $4,500 SHOP IT

Saks Fifth Avenue

Jellycat plush bunny toy, $22.50 SHOP IT

Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn Kids pink paper butterfly ceiling mobile, $39 SHOP IT

Hermes

Hermes Avalon III throw blanket, $1,525 SHOP IT

Nordstrom

Oilo flamingo print 300-thread count fitted crib sheet, $30 SHOP IT