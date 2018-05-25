Wait...Are Nicki Minaj and Eminem DATING?

Some WHAT news to kick off your Memorial Day weekend: Nicki Minaj and Eminem are maybe dating.
On Thursday, Minaj played some lines from her new track "Big Bank" with YG, 2 Chainz, and Big Sean on her Instagram. One of the lines (which she called out in the caption): "Told 'em I met Slim Shady, bag the Em/Once he go black, he'll be back again."
Minaj reportedly broke up with Nas in January 2018 after seven months of dating. According to a source, the two parted ways because of their busy schedules, but "still remain friends." Nas and Minaj started dating after a year of celibacy post Meek Mill breakup. "I’m just chillin‘ right now. I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men," she told Ellen DeGeneres in May of last year. "I might make an exception to the rule for [Nas] ‘cause he’s so dope."
But anyway, back to the Eminem of it all: It's unclear whether Nicki is kidding (a line in a song doesn't mean anything of course, so the "yes" might not be a serious one). But she and Eminem have known each other for a while—Eminem appeared on Minaj's track "Roman's Revenge" in 2010.