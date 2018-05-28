Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Heading Back to Canada for Their Honeymoon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married last weekend in a tiny, intimate, 600-guest ceremony that was broadcast around the world. Maybe you heard about it. The couple delayed going on a honeymoon right after the wedding though, because being a royal is a full-time job and they had royal engagements to get to.

There's been a ton of speculation about where the couple would eventually travel for their honeymoon, with most people betting on somewhere in Africa as the winner (the couple famously spent their third date in Botswana). Now, however, TMZ is reporting that the couple will spend their romantic post-wedding vacation in Canada instead.

It's still a fitting destination for the couple, who met in Canada and spent a lot of time there during their early, secretly-dating days (Meghan was filming Suits in Toronto at the time).

According to TMZ's latests sources, the couple will stay at Alberta's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, located in the middle of Jasper National Park. Specifically, the royal couple reportedly have their eye on the Outlook Cabin, which costs about $8,850 CAD (or $6818.13 USD) per night. NBD when you're royal though, right?

While it's not certain that Harry and Meghan will actually honeymoon in Alberta (and, even if they do, it's very unlikely they'll confirm it publicly until after the trip is over), if they do head to the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, they won't be the first royals to stay there.

TMZ reports that King George VI and the Queen Mother stayed there 1939, and Queen Elizabeth I and her husband Prince Philip visited the resort not too long ago, in 2005.