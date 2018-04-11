Where Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Honeymoon?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have managed to keep their honeymoon location under wraps so far, but we have some educated guesses. Based on their favorite vacation destinations and the places other royal family members have honeymooned in the past, here are seven spots the two lovebirds might choose.

Nevis

A Caribbean honeymoon sounds like an obvious choice for a romantic destination. But Nevis could also be a sentimental one for Prince Harry, who first visited the island in 1993 and stayed at Montpelier Plantation and Beach with his mother, Princess Diana. He visited again in 2016 as part of an official royal tour.



Botswana

For their third date, Harry and Meghan went camping “out under the stars in the African bush” at the Meno a Kwena tented camp in Botswana. That trip was so memorable for Harry that he sourced the center diamond in Meghan’s engagement ring from Botswana, too. So, naturally it’d make a lot of sense for the couple to jet back to the place where they first fell in love.



Namibia

If they want to recreate the magic of their early romance but switch up the location a bit, Namibia is also a strong contender for their honeymoon location. In fact, it’s such a favorite pick that several outlets are reporting that Hoanib Valley Camp is the rumored spot that they’ve already booked for their post-nuptials vacation.



A Royal Cruise

While everyone from Harry’s own parents—Prince Charles and Princess Diana—to several of his aunts and uncles spent their honeymoons cruising the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea on the royal yacht Britannia, it was decommissioned in 1997 and docked in Edinburgh where it is used as a museum today. So, while the royal family’s own yacht isn’t available for Harry and Meghan, there’s nothing stopping them from following tradition and renting another private boat to spend their honeymoon cruising.



Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their honeymoon aboard the royal yacht Britannia. Getty Images

Azores Islands

Located in the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal’s Azores Islands are becoming more and more popular these days with travelers in the know—not to mention that it’s also where Harry’s uncle Prince Andrew took Sarah Ferguson on their honeymoon back in 1986.



A view of Vila do Corvo in the Azores; Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson leave for their Azores honeymoon in 1986. Getty Images

Seychelles

However, if Harry and Meghan do end up taking a cue from family members, they’ll probably end up on a private island in the Seychelles just like where Kate Middleton and Prince William spent 10 days on their honeymoon back in 2011.

Italy

Meghan loves the Tuscan wine Tignanello so much she named her now-defunct lifestyle site, The Tig, after it. What better place for a wine lover like Meghan to relax post-wedding than at a villa in Tuscany? But not need to stop there. The royal newlyweds can also head off to the Amalfi Coast and return to the cliffside Le Sirenuse hotel in Positano that Meghan stayed at in 2016 during a personal vacation.

