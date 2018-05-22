Chrissy Teigen Luna
Today's Top Stories
1
Chrissy Teigen on the Struggles After Giving Birth
2
Meghan Attends Her First Event as a Duchess
3
No, You Cannot Unclog or Erase Your Pores
4
Prince George's Only Allowed to Wear Shorts
5
Harry and Meghan's Engagement vs. Wedding Portrait

See Photos of Meghan and Harry at Their First Event as Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Meghan fits in perfectly (obviously).

Getty Images

Now that their epic royal wedding is behind them, it's time for Mr. and Mrs. Mountbatten-Windsor to get back to royal duties. Just three days after the couple tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attending a garden party for the 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration of Harry's father, Prince Charles. Meghan fits in perfectly in a sheer Goat Fashion peach silk pencil dress and matching hat. You can shop it here (or simply scroll down).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Shutterstock
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan looked on fondly as her husband gave a speech about his father.

Shutterstock

And it's clear that she already gets along well with her mother- and father-in-law. The three were snapped laughing together (presumably about funny memories of William's "naughty" wedding reception toast).

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And here, Harry's new wedding band can be spotted.

Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Queen is hosting the get-together for family, friends, and 400 charities (yes, 400 charities) at Buckingham Palace to honor the work "close to the Prince's heart." This is Meghan and Harry's first event as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Meghan's first outing as an official royal. She participated in her first royal event alongside Harry, William, and Kate back in February at the Royal Foundation Forum.

Related Story
Watch Meghan Markle Walk Down the Aisle Solo

Immediately after Harry and Meghan said "I will," the Royal Family updated their website to reflect Meghan's duties as Duchess. She will "undertake royal duties in support of The Queen, both in the U.K. and overseas" and "devote her time to supporting a number of charities and organizations." The website also highlights Meghan's feminist roots, which she'll continue to embrace in her duties. "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist," she's quoted as saying on the site.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

We can't wait to see what she'll focus on first (after her honeymoon, of course)!

Goat, $450
Courtesy

Related Stories
Harry and Meghan's Engagement vs. Wedding Portrait
Shop Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's
This Is How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Duchess Style: How Meghan & Kate's Looks Compare
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle Garden Party 2018 hat Meghan Markle Wears a Sheer Dress to a Flower Show
Prince George's Only Allowed to Wear Shorts
Royal Wedding prince harry meghan markle cressida bonas chelsea davy Why Prince Harry Invited Exes to the Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Music
Princess Charlotte Was the Cutest Bridesmaid
Your Official Guide to the Royal Family's Tiaras
The Cutest Royal Wedding Moments
Meghan Markle's Insane Hair Evolution Since 2006