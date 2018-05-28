Kate Middleton Spent the Day at the Houghton Horse Trials With Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton spent Sunday bonding with her two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the Houghton Horse Trials in Norfolk. The event is held at Houghton Hall in Norfolk every year and bills itself as "a fantastic day out for all the family."

Clearly, the royal family agrees. Kate, George, and Charlotte were photographed having a great time at the event. George wore a green polo shirt and khaki shorts and Charlotte wore an adorable pink sundress. The royal siblings wore matching shoes in different colors for the day out. Both wore Hampton Classic canvas shoes—George sported a navy blue pair and Charlotte wore pink, to match her dress. The affordable shoes retail for £35.00 (or about $46.59).

Kate also opted for an affordable, low-key look for the Trials. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue, floral dress from Zara that retails for less than $70 (and is, as of this writing, not completely sold out yet).

Photographs from the event show George looking adorably obsessed with a nearby Dalmatian and Charlotte intensely focused on finishing her ice cream cone (because priorities). As for Kate? She was being the quintessential mom, kneeling down and focusing on her kids. Prince Louis was not spotted at the event, and was presumably home having a father/son day with Prince William.

The royal family aren't first-timers when it comes to visiting Houghton. Prince William and Kate Middleton were photographed at Houghton Hall in June 2016 while attending a gala dinner in support of East Anglia's Children's Hospices' nook appeal.