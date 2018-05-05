Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Step Out in Public for the First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's future as a couple is still unclear, but the new parents stepped out together on Friday for the first time since allegations of Thompson's infidelity broke in April.

They were spotted at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland, laughing and chatting with friends. TMZ obtained footage of the lunch date, which does show Khloé and Tristan sitting side-by-side during the meal.

Fans in Cleveland also noticed the famous couple at the local restaurant, and shared pictures of their own on Instagram.

In April, just days before Khloé gave birth to baby True, allegations spread that Thompson had cheated on her multiple times during her pregnancy. While the Kardashian-Jenner family rushed to her side after the scandal broke, they are reportedly not thrilled that she's still in Cleveland, presumably trying to work things out with Thompson.

Kim Kardashian has been the most vocal member of the family when it comes to her feelings about the situation. In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the reality star got incredibly candid when asked about the scandal.

"Like I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f*cked up," Kim said. "We were really rooting for Khloe, and we still are...you know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. it's a really sad situation all over."



While Khloé has yet to address the scandal directly, sources close to the new mom have offered conflicting reports of her plans in the wake of the scandal. While some have suggested she's preparing for a move back to Los Angeles with True, others insist she's still open to working things out with Tristan. Only time will tell.