Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Living in "Hell" Because of the Tristan Thompson Scandal

Today in anonymous sources discussing Khloé Kardashian's personal life, the reality star is reportedly living in "her own personal hell" in the wake of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Oof.

The scandal in question, of course, is the slew of allegations that Tristan cheated on Khloé while she was pregnant with their daughter, True. Since then, it's been unclear where the couple stand, what their plans are for the future, and even if Khloé and True will stay in Cleveland. The latest update comes courtesy of a source who spoke with E! Online.

"Khloé is taking it one day at a time with Tristan. She is glad he is helping her out with True, but she has also been spending a lot of alone time reflecting," the source said. "They don't speak much about the situation, and Khloé feels like she is living in her own personal hell. The only thing keeping her happy right now is True and the support from her family. Everyone is ready for her to come home and thinks it will give her more peace. Tristan has desperately been trying to keep Khloé happy and make their relationship work, but she thinks it's too far done."

Neither Khloé nor Tristan have commented publicly on the scandal. In fact, the only person in the Kardashian inner circle who has gone on record with an opinion about the situation is Kim Kardashian, who got candid in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

"Like I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f*cked up," Kim said. "We were really rooting for Khloe, and we still are...you know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over."