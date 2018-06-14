Sophie Turner's Newest Tattoo Could Be a Major 'Game of Thrones' Spoiler

You’re not the only one who's missing Game of Thrones. Sophie Turner just revealed that during her downtime from filming for the show, Turner got a brand-new tattoo in tribute to her character. And it didn’t take GoT fans long to start speculating that actually, rather than just showing loyalty to her onscreen family tree, Sophie's ink could be a major spoiler for Season 8.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Sophie, a.k.a. Sansa Stark, popped up on the Instagram feed of tattoo artist Lauren Winzer earlier this week. Winzer shared an image of Turner's delicate dedication to House Stark.

Her arm now features the Stark family dire wolf emblem and reads: “The pack survives."

Could this mean that the Starks are set for victory? Pass the closest fur coat, sword and chalice of poisoned wine, please, because I've never been more ready for the final season.

Giphy

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In fairness, the phrase could also just be a throwback to the George R.R. Martin novels, or some past iconic scenes for Sansa. Back in season 7, she told sister Arya: “The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.”

As if that wasn’t enough to get you and your dragons all fired up: It was also revealed earlier this week that HBO has officially ordered a pilot for a Game of Thrones prequel.

A statement from HBO explained that the new show would be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, and would follow "the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend… it's not the story we think we know."