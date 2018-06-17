Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stole the Show at a Royal Family Wedding This Weekend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are settling into married life and doing the things that married couples do—like spending the weekend attending a cousin's wedding. When you're Prince Harry, of course, the cousin is Celia McCorquodale, niece of the late Princess Diana.

Meghan and Harry were among the guests in attendance as Celia tied the knot with George Woodhouse at St. Andrew and St. Mary's Church in Stoke Rochford, Lincolnshire, on Saturday.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Celia is Harry's first cousin, the daughter of Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Diana's oldest sister (Diana was the fourth of five children). The bride celebrated her big day in a princess-style dress and the Spencer tiara—the one Diana wore when she married Prince Charles 1981.



Getty Images

But, as radiant and amazing as the bride looked and as low-key as Harry and Meghan tried to be, the royal newlyweds just can't help attracting attention everywhere they go. Meghan wore a flowy, loose-fitting, blue floral dress and a white fascinator. She also wore very high heels which, according to the Daily Mail, almost caused a potentially embarrassing stumble.

Per the Daily Mail: "Meghan, 36, narrowly avoided taking a tumble as she teetered in sky-high stilettos at the entrance to a village church. Fortunately Prince Harry, 33, had a firm hold of his wife's hand and helped her steady herself within moments."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It's just one more tangible, real-life example of this couple supporting each other in every conceivable way. Harry wore a dashing suit and a blue tie (which matched Meghan's dress) for the occasion.