Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Gave Sightseers a Sight to See in NYC This Weekend

After getting cheeky with the paparazzi during their harmless, just friends, sure he’s my ex-boyfriend but this totally isn’t weird, day date last week, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were caught kissing on camera this weekend. SURPRISE.

It's 2018 and we’re still invested in Justin Bieber’s love life? Sure. Will that still also be the case in 50 years time? Absolutely also sure.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The potential couple have clearly decided that there isn't a point in being coy about things anymore, as they were spotted indulging in some major PDA action during a stroll in Rockefeller Park in NYC.

TMZ caught the cute kiss on video while bystanders took endless photos, and we’re not just talking about a shy and subtle peck on the cheek. It’s a full on, body-to-body, arms-around-neck kinda moment.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 17, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While the pair have yet to truly confirm anything either through the medium of words or romantic selfies, Justin did get one step closer this weekend by posting a photo of himself and um, Hailey’s lower torso. La romance.

The unexpected return of #Baldber (not the cutest ship name, but working on it) comes after the pair initially got together back in 2015 having grown up as friends. Hailey later confirmed that things hadn’t worked out as planned.

In an interview last month, she explained: “We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in October 2015. Getty Images

Indeed, it looks like the weirdness is well and truly forgotten.