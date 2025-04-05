Hailey Bieber is experimenting when it comes to spring's denim trends by finally embracing very baggy jeans. One thing the Rhode Skin founder refuses to compromise on, though, is her love of opulent accessories.

On April 3, Bieber was photographed grabbing dinner with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Bieber tapped into spring's burgeoning baggy jeans trend, which she paired with black pointed-toe slingback pumps, dark sunglasses, a white tank top, and a decadent-looking snow leopard fur coat.

The model also carried a sold-out Bottega Veneta Falcon Clutch, proving it's extremely possible to style up a baggy pair of jeans, so long as you have the right accessories on hand.

Hailey Bieber leaves Sushi park wearing a fur coat with baggy jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber—who is styled by Dani Michelle—seemingly has an undying passion for fur coats. The model has worn leopard-print fur coats on date nights with husband Justin Bieber, and pulled rare Saint Laurent leopard-print fox fur coats for eye-catching Instagram moments. Without question, the skincare entrepreneur is a proud proponent of the Yeti coat trend, and it's unlikely that will change anytime soon.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

Earlier this week, Hailey responded rumors she'd unfollowed husband Justin Bieber on Instagram, saying, "It's a glitch. Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!"

In 2024, Hailey and Justin welcomed their first baby, Jack Blues, and both mom and dad have proudly shared photos of their son on social media. Soon after the arrival of Jack Blues, a source told People , "The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well." The source continued, "The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors