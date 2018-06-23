Kit Harington Just Arrived at the Church for His Wedding to Rose Leslie

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are making things official today with a wedding in Scotland. The couple met on the set of Game of Thrones and news of their engagement broke in July 2017.

Harington was photographed arriving at the church for the wedding this morning, looking absolutely dapper in a suit with grey, pin-striped pants and a cream-colored vest.

Although Harington has famously said he'll cut his hair after filming wraps on Game of Thrones, he's still sporting the longer 'do he wears as Jon Snow, meaning his and Leslie's wedding photos will forever immortalize the way they met.

Harington and Leslie reportedly invited about 200 guests to the wedding, including friends, family, and Game of Thrones castmates (Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Peter Dinklage were all spotted arriving into Aberdeen airport on Friday ahead of the nuptials). The reception will take place at Wardhill Castle, which Leslie's family owns.

"I've moved in with my other best friend, Rose. So, I'm very, very happy and it's going well. She's got all sorts of ideas for the house… I said to her, because she moved into my house, 'Look, darling, this is important that it's our space, that it feels like our space, that you haven't just moved into mine," Harington told James Corden of moving in with Leslie during an interview on The Late Late Show. "Move anything you want around—change anything, chuck anything out. I went to the shops and I came back and I said, 'What did you decide?' And she said, 'We're moving the kitchen downstairs.'"