Rose Leslie's Wedding Dress Is So Beautiful

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington are married! The Game of Thrones stars wed today in Scotland and many fans came out to cheer on their faves in front of the church.

Rose looked gorgeous in a flawless lace dress, accompanied by her father, Sebastian Leslie.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"We are absolutely thrilled for Kit and Rose to be marrying today," Rose's father told Sky News earlier today of the big day.



Getty Images

Rose's floor-length, long-sleeved, lace wedding gown is positively regal—which is fitting, given the wedding's location. The couple are tying the knot in a church, but the reception will be held at Wardhill Castle, which Rose's family just happens to own (NBD, right?).

The couple met on the set of Game of Thrones and played love interests on the show. Costars Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, and Peter Dinklage were all sighted arriving into Aberdeen airport on Friday ahead of the wedding. Kit discussed how important it was for the couple to have their Thrones costars at their wedding during an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show in October 2017.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I rang [the Game of Thrones producer] up and I said, 'I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually'... I think for the final season he is so stressed that he’s reached that peaceful level," Kit said. "I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."

Kit was also photographed arriving at the church for the big day, looking dapper in a suit with grey pin-striped pants and a cream-colored vest.

Getty Images

The couple's big day has included several nods to their relationship's origins. They reportedly used Game of Thrones postage stamps with Kit's face (as Jon Snow) on their wedding invitations and are reportedly being married by a monk.