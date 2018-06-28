Kim Kardashian Forced Tristan Thompson to Un-Block Her on Instagram

With Khloe Kardashian and baby daddy Tristan Thompson now picking up the pieces to rebuild their relationship, Kim Kardashian West has been left with the challenge of trying to fix things with him, too.

Following the unwritten laws of sisterhood, Kim burned her bridges with the basketball star when it was claimed that he had allegedly cheated on Khloe during her pregnancy, and Thompson hit the Block button on Kim’s Instagram back in May when she told Ellen Degeneres that his behavior was “so fucked up.”

Yesterday, as the whole family hung out together at Khloe’s birthday party, KKW took to Instagram stories to confront the painfully awkward fact that Tristan had blocked her on social media.



Officially calling a public truce with Thompson, Kim said: “Alright guys, what do you think. It’s Khloe’s birthday. Do you think I should ask this guy to unblock me?”



Luckily, the whole thing was light hearted and involved a lot of laughter from Khloe in the background as Kim asked: “For Khloe’s birthday, will you please unblock me?”



Tristan hit the Unblock button live on video to Kim’s 113 million followers, and took the whole thing well as he replied with a thumbs up: “It’s only right, I got you.”



It’s not just Kim who got the blocking treatment, though. Tristan later revealed that he’d also blocked Khloe’s best friends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq in the midst of the drama.

It's good to know that even the Kardashians have to deal with these logistical nightmares.



Once the difficult conversations were out of the way, Khloe enjoyed a typically swanky celebration with younger siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kim and daughter North West, who both gifted her a custom, dollar print Balenciaga bag. Who doesn't love a cosy family gathering?