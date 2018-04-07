Watch: Drake's Star-Studded 'Nice For What' Video Features a Lot of Hollywood Women

Drake just dropped the music video for his new song, "Nice For What," and it features a lot of Hollywood's A-List women.

The star-studded video features Issa Rae, Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish, Rashida Jones, Zoe Saldana, Black Panther star Letitia Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Michelle Rodriguez, Bria Vinaite, Emma Roberts, Jourdan Dunn, and Misty Copeland. Basically, everyone is in Drake's new video, and it demands to be seen.

Rather than being the focus of his latest release, Drake shines a spotlight on the talented women in the entertainment industry:

Each woman's segment in "Nice For What" hints at the power they have, and the waves they've been making in Hollywood. Issa Rae's storyline is particularly apt, as the Insecure star leads a boardroom meeting of white guys in suits. She has total command over the entire room, and relishes in switching up the power dynamic, as she should.

Olivia Wilde clearly loved working with Drake on the video, and tweeted about the experience: "This was funnnnnnnn."

"Nice For What" samples Lauryn Hill's "Ex Factor," and The Independent calls the video "an ode to female empowerment."

Aside from Rae's inspirational boardroom hijinks, Rodriguez is seen levitating while meditating, and Haddish smokes a cigar in a bathtub akin to the one Taylor Swift adorns in "Look What You Made Me Do."

Meanwhile Shahidi wears her Harvard sweater, while Saldana chills with her family. Basically, Drake's new video focuses on the unique strengths of the women in it, and carefully flips the focus away from the rapper.